Analysts Set Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 43.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 161,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.8% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.6 %

BZH opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.97.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.33 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

