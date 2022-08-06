Analysts Set Expectations for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aileron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

ALRN stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.33.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares during the period. Finally, KCK LTD. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

