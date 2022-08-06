Analysts Set Expectations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 128.02% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after buying an additional 223,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

