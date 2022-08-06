Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $198.00

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of WHR opened at $168.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after acquiring an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,495,000 after buying an additional 46,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

