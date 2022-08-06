Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $198.00

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.00.
WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Whirlpool Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of WHR opened at $168.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after acquiring an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,495,000 after buying an additional 46,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.