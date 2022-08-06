Analyzing América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) & Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF)

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tower One Wireless and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.88 -$3.34 million ($0.05) -1.27 América Móvil $42.20 billion 1.38 $9.35 billion $2.93 6.18

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless. Tower One Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than América Móvil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tower One Wireless and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 0 4 2 0 2.33

América Móvil has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -41.36% N/A -17.47% América Móvil 21.24% 20.04% 4.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

América Móvil beats Tower One Wireless on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 286.5 million wireless voice and data subscribers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

