Angi Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Angi in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANGI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of ANGI opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Angi has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after buying an additional 2,960,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after buying an additional 38,809 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,955,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after buying an additional 106,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $9,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

