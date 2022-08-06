APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading Down 7.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $31.72 and last traded at $31.74. 164,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,476,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 46,380.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

