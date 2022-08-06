ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$23.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an average rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARX. Cormark raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.15.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$16.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.59. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$22.88.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.841644 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. In other news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. Also, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$341,745.00. Insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663 in the last ninety days.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

