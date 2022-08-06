Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $416,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

