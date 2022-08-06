Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.