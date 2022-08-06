Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.53.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.