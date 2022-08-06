Arthur J. Higgins Sells 3,200 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ecolab stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.74. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

