Aspen Technology (AZPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $213.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 21.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 270.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.