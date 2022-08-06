Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $58.86, but opened at $55.23. Assured Guaranty shares last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 6,483 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

Several research firms have commented on AGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

