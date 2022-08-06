AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,834,202 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after buying an additional 1,047,821 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.28) to £110 ($134.79) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -470.72%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

