AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $204.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

