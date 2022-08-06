B. Riley Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

