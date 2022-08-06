Ball (NYSE:BALL) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $83.94. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BALL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.
Ball Stock Down 4.9 %
BALL stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
