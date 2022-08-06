Ball (NYSE:BALL) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $83.94. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BALL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Ball Stock Down 4.9 %

BALL stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball Company Profile

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

