Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 4,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 83,069 shares.The stock last traded at $14.74 and had previously closed at $14.23.

The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $526.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.