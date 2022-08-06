Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $8.30.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

