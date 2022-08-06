Bank of America Upgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to “Neutral”

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ATHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.19.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.09.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

