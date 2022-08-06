Barrick Gold (ABX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:ABX opened at C$20.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$19.02 and a one year high of C$33.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barrick Gold Company Profile

ABX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.70.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.