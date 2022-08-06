Barrick Gold (ABX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion.
Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.6 %
TSE:ABX opened at C$20.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$19.02 and a one year high of C$33.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.01.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
