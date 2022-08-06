Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.66. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $939.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

About Benchmark Electronics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

