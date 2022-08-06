Berenberg Bank Raises Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,160

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $188.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.02. Diageo has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

