Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,635 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $115.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average is $129.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

