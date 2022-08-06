Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $70.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s previous close.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,473,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 88,072 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

