BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 57,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,289,122 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $3.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.53.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,064,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,286,000 after acquiring an additional 269,900 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,216 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 7,524,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,830 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

