Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BIO opened at $539.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.61 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.