BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $12.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 329,313 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

