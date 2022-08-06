BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $12.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 329,313 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

