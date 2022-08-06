Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $127.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Blackstone by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

