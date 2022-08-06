Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $197.73

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.73 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.33). Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.36), with a volume of 7,081 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.80) price target on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.05 million and a PE ratio of 6,433.33.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

