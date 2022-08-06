Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $847,509.24 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.