BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BP from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.58.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. BP has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s payout ratio is -36.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BP by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

