Brian Maxwell Sells 48,000 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $487,560.00.

NYSE:BROS opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

