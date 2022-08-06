Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Price Target at $131.60

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHHOF. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. boohoo group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $0.85.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

