Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Target Price at $161.13

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.13.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Trading Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in PerkinElmer by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,847,000 after purchasing an additional 349,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $153.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.72%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

