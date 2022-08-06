Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target at $41.71

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.14.
A number of research firms have commented on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance
PLRX opened at $18.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.62. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $24.17.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
