Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target at $41.71

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

A number of research firms have commented on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

PLRX opened at $18.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.62. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $24.17.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

