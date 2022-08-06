Brokers Issue Forecasts for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.79. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,253,000 after buying an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

