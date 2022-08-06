Brokers Offer Predictions for Graham Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Graham in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Graham’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.74. Graham has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Graham by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 238,933 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Graham by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 108,359 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

