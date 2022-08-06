Brokers Set Expectations for DZS Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DZS in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for DZS’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DZS from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

DZSI stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $387.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.23.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DZS by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 398,545 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in DZS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DZS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 162,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in DZS by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 118,429 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

