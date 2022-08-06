BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.05-$3.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.05-3.25 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

