Cabot (CBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cabot Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CBT stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Cabot Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.78%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,026,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,077,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
