Cabot (CBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CBT stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.78%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cabot

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,026,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,077,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

