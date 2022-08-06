California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Financial Analysis

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for California First Leasing and Black Diamond Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Diamond Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Black Diamond Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.54%. Given Black Diamond Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48% Black Diamond Group 6.29% 9.00% 4.07%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares California First Leasing and Black Diamond Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Group has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California First Leasing and Black Diamond Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.38 $36.23 million N/A N/A Black Diamond Group $270.94 million 0.69 $16.24 million $0.30 10.30

California First Leasing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Black Diamond Group.

Dividends

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Black Diamond Group pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Black Diamond Group pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

California First Leasing beats Black Diamond Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, banking and health care facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. company also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. Black Diamond Group Limited markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

