Camden Capital LLC Purchases 106 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Shares of HD stock opened at $309.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

