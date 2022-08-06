Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Sells $1,601,651.50 in Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CPB opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 12.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

