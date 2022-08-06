Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Celsius Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 308.19 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,345,568.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Celsius by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celsius by 7.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celsius by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

