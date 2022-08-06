Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSR. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.57.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.9 %

Centerspace stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a one year low of $74.99 and a one year high of $112.27.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -121.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Centerspace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

