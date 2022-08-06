Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.78, but opened at $64.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM shares last traded at $65.37, with a volume of 21,506 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,289 shares of company stock worth $333,299 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.