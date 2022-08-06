CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CF opened at $100.05 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

