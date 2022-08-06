Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $350.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.64.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.9 %
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $223.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $460.21.
Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International
In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 212.7% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 52,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 298,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,971,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
