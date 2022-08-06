Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $350.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.64.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.9 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $223.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $460.21.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 212.7% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 52,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 298,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,971,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.